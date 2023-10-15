The Armidale Express
Voice referendum fails, what's next for New England?

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated October 16 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 10:11am
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce says Australia needs a cooling off period after the "divisive" referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament was rejected by an overwhelming margin.

