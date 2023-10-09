HOLLYWOOD gossip and celebrity models are set to come to New England, with the publication of local author Bridget Van Der Eyk's second book.
The Armidale science teacher's debut novel, 10 Dates, has been consistently on loan from Armidale and Uralla public libraries since it was published last July.
It has also been downloaded more than 1000 times as an e-novel, Van Der Eyk says.
Now she is embarking on a book-signing tour across New England to coincide with her sequel, 3000 Words.
"It's a story I've been wanting to tell since I was 18," Van Der Eyk said.
"My inspiration was the [teen drama television series] Gossip Girl, so there's quite a bit of scandal and gossip."
It was while Van Der Eyk was on maternity leave in 2021, from her job as a science teacher at Armidale Secondary College, that she decided to write 10 Dates.
"I've always been creative and I'm a voracious romance reader, so it made sense my book ended up being a romance book," Van Der Eyk said.
10 Dates tells the story of Hollywood socialite Libby Evans. She is wealthy, has an oil heir boyfriend, and is about to become a top model.
But a night's heavy drinking leads to her downfall and the novel unfolds into a debacle of dates and contemplation.
The sequel, 3000 words, will be published in December.
It continues the heroine's journey after she leaves Hollywood and enters a world of academia.
Trips to the United States provided Van Der Eyk with experience and background for her novels.
"I find writing and the whole creative process enormous fun," Van Der Eyk said.
But the budding romance author also wanted to keep creative control of her works, so decided to self publish her novels.
"I literally uploaded my file and cover on to Amazon and my novel was available across the globe for purchase," Van Der Eyk said.
"I'm always looking for new ways to get my book out and my next step is looking for an agent to help me into the traditional publishing world."
Van Der Eyk also self-published hard copies of her debut novel, delivering copies to libraries across the New England.
"Inverell library has had my novel on their bookshelves virtually since it was published," Van Der Eyk said.
In December, Van Der Eyk will embark on a tour of New England libraries to launch her second novel and sign books for eager fans.
Her tour kicks off on Saturday, December 9 at 10.30am at the Armidale War Memorial Library.
Van Der Eyk has then organised a book signing ceremony at the Inverell Public Library on Saturday, December 16 at 10.30am.
Other dates will be announced once Van Der Eyk has completed her schedule.
