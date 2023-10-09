The Armidale Express
Labour of love | Science teacher wrote romance novel while on mat leave

LR
By Lydia Roberts
October 9 2023 - 3:37pm
Bridget Van Der Eyk's debut novel, 10 Dates, has been consistently on loan from Armidale and Uralla public libraries since it was published last July.
HOLLYWOOD gossip and celebrity models are set to come to New England, with the publication of local author Bridget Van Der Eyk's second book.

LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

