Farmers lose faith in Albanese government: NFF survey

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 4 2023 - 6:16pm
The NFF survey shows agriculture is the tipping point of optimism to seriously concerned.
The NFF survey shows agriculture is the tipping point of optimism to seriously concerned.

The agriculture industry is losing faith in the Albanese government, with more than half of farmers saying the government's policies are hurting the sector.

Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

