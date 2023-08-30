September 7
The Northern Tablelands Branch of ABC Friends will be hosting a talk by Dr Gael Jennings AM at the Ex-Services Club, Dumaresq St., Armidale, 6.15 for 6.30 pm on Thursday, September 7.
The good, the bad and the ugly: Will Politics, AI or Murdoch kill the ABC? is the topic Dr Jennings, an Honorary Fellow at the Centre for Advancing Journalism at the University of Melbourne, will discuss.
An immunologist who studied under the great Australian scientist Gus Nossal, Dr Jennings was the national science and medical reporter for ABC TV News, Quantum and The 7.30 Report for 10 years, and hosted many other television and radio programs, including SBS Television's national current affairs program Insight.
She has won 13 science, technology, health and medical journalism awards, and written a well-received children's book on the history of medicine.
Come along and hear Dr Jennings, who continues the tradition of ABC Friends of bringing to our community world-class journalists to talk from their areas of expertise about the critical role of public broadcasting in Australia. Recent past speakers have included Peter Martin, Matt Peacock, Debbie Spillane and Robyn Williams.
Admission is by gold coin donation.
September 8
The 2023 Packsaddle Fundraising Art Exhibition will be opened by artistic luminary Tim Storrier AM at the New England Regional Art Museum at 6pm on Friday 8 September.
Packsaddle is a major highlight of the Armidale cultural calendar and is always a lively opening, with some hundreds of artworks for sale. 2023 is sure to live up to expectations with the arrival of Tim's 'The Artist's Mount' now on display at the front of NERAM.
September 14
Armidale Sanctuary is hosting its annual Human Rights lecture on September 14, 5.30 for 6pm at the Ex- Services Club.
Does Australia need a Bill of Rights? Rosalind Croucher AM, Emeritus Professor and President of the Human Rights Commission since 2017, believes we do.
She will outline why Australians would benefit from a Bill of Human Rights at the 2023 Armidale Sanctuary Humanitarian Lecture. Entry is free but donations are welcome.
