More than 5400 women were screened for breast cancer in the Hunter New England health district in May, as mammograms rebounded from a record low during the pandemic.
They were among a record 37,000 women who had mammograms at BreastScreen NSW clinics during that month.
Hunter New England recorded the second highest number of mammograms in NSW, followed by Northern Sydney and Central Coast. The South Eastern Sydney district topped the state.
Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation general manager Abbey McDonell said the rise in mammograms was "massive" but also expected, given the fall in screening during COVID.
"We are forecasting more [Hunter New England] locals to reach out to us," Miss McDonell said.
More than 250 people diagnosed with breast cancer accessed the Hunter foundation's support services last year.
NSW government data shows the Hunter New England district had 3875 breast cancer cases from 2016 to 2020.
Over this period, 677 breast cancer deaths were recorded in the district.
The government said breast cancer screening in NSW hit a "record low" in 2020/21 during the pandemic.
Acting NSW Premier Prue Car said the rebound in screening was important because "early detection saves lives".
One in seven women will develop breast cancer.
Ms Car urged women to "keep the momentum going" on breast screening and "not wait until it's too late".
"If you're over 50 and haven't had a mammogram since June 2021, don't wait for a letter in the mail," she said.
The government also announced on Tuesday that more than $500,000 has been allocated to boost cancer screening rates among multicultural communities.
The funding will be used for 20 cancer control programs, including one in Newcastle.
Under the program, the Hunter New England district will commission bilingual health professionals to provide nine education sessions.
This will cover breast and cervical screening and "healthy living", with a focus on exercise, eating well and quitting smoking.
NSW Industrial Relations Minister Sophie Cotsis was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.
"As a survivor, I welcome the government's funding commitment for multicultural communities," she said.
"A mammogram can detect cancer when it's smaller than a grain of rice - well before you would notice or feel any change in your breasts."
Professor Tracey O'Brien, NSW chief cancer officer, said "multicultural communities face significant barriers accessing cancer screening services and care".
This was often due to "language barriers, poor health literacy, trauma and cultural stigma and beliefs".
"With more than 275 languages spoken in NSW, we recognise that a one size fits all approach won't work."
She sought to ensure people have "equitable cancer outcomes".
"Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Australia," she said.
Breast cancer screening is free for women aged 50 to 74.
