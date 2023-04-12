The Armidale Express
Cycling: Gravel road event back in the region

Updated April 13 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 8:31am
The goodnessgravel event showcases gravel roads and stunning scenery throughout the area. Picture supplied by goodnessgravel.
After the success of their 2022 edition, goodnessgravel is coming back to the region.

