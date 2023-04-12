After the success of their 2022 edition, goodnessgravel is coming back to the region.
goodnessgravel is an Australian bike event company and brings a ride which showcases gravel roads and stunning scenery throughout the area.
On Saturday, April 15 riders have the option of selecting one of the three different courses - a125km ride, with +1,700m of ascent or the shorter 75km ride, with +1,000m of ascent or finally there is a 37km ride, with 433m of ascent.
All courses are signposted and travel through the gravel roads and countryside to the east of Glen Innes.
Riders will receive a good(ness) bag when registering which includes their own reusable beeswax dipped rider plate plus course mankie (map + hanky).
At the dedicated rest stop in Red Range riders will be able to refuel with top level cycling nutrition or just grab a banana and Tim-Tam and top up their water bottle while listening to a local musician.
On course there will be further support with roving mechanics and support vehicles by local RFS volunteers.
When riders return to Glen Innes they will all receive a finishers pin and sausage sandwich plus drink supplied by the amazing people at Westpac Rescue Helicopters.
There will be another local musician playing to entertain the crowd while riders are enjoying their meal.
Future rides are also expected to showcase the soon to be developed Rail Trails in the New England high country.
Event sponsors are : Glen Innes Severn Council, Shimano, Bont Cycling Shoes, Lazer Helmets, Bombtrack Bicycles, SMOOVE Lube, Panaracer Tires and Heaps Normal Non-Alcoholic beer.
For more details, to see information on goodnessgravel Mogo or Gundy and to book your gravel experience head to goodnessgravel.com
