University & entrepreneurship: How to pick a field as a business hopeful

As a business hopeful, you have plenty of options when choosing a university field of study. But with so many different directions you could take, how do you know which one is right for you?

In this blog post, we'll explore the different types of entrepreneurship-related degrees and majors available such as the online MBA, and then give tips on choosing the right one for your career aspirations.



So whether you're looking to start your own business or be involved in corporate innovation, read on for all the info you need to make an informed decision about your university studies.

Do your research

Researching potential careers is an essential exercise in preparing for the future. While it's easy to think of a handful of paths off the top of your head, it's worth taking time to do a comprehensive review and consider which ones are best suited to you as an individual.

When researching potential paths, don't just consider your interests; pay close attention to your strengths and talents that can be applied globally.



You'll also want to ensure that each career offers enough growth and opportunity, so don't be afraid to imagine your 'ideal' job and research its feasibility.

Ultimately, if you put in the effort with research and reflection about what fits best for you, then you'll be able to find something suitable.

Consider your options and ambitions

Choosing a field of study can be an overwhelming task. With so many options available, it is essential to thoroughly review them and research the implications each option may have for your future.

Consider what you're passionate about, and remember that some fields offer different paths to the same career goals. Think about the potential job opportunities and salary expectations associated with each field.

Some popular streams of study include economics, finance, accounting, business management and business administration. While these all involve different fields and areas, they are all crucial aspects of any business related to your entrepreneurship journey.

Talk to people in the field and get advice from those further ahead

Whether you're trying to get advice on launching a business or career, interacting with those already established in the field is a great way to learn.



Speaking directly with industry veterans about their successes and failures can be invaluable for gaining insight and avoiding mistakes.

They have first-hand experience that can help guide your thoughts and actions on various steps such as marketing, recruiting or budgeting.



By connecting with individuals who have been through similar situations and processes, you can gain new perspectives, ask questions and understand concepts that are hard to get anywhere else.

Speaking to people in the field is critical when planning your future endeavours, as it provides knowledge that cannot be found anywhere else.

Make a plan to achieve your goals

Goals give us direction and motivation, so planning is essential to achieving things in life. A plan should consist of two parts: what you want to achieve and how you will get there. Clearly defining your desired outcome is the key to success, so make sure it's realistic and achievable.

Then, create a game plan, and break down your goal into manageable components that can be completed sequentially or one by one. It's essential to include milestone markers to measure your progress. You should aim for something rewarding but also challenging to keep you focused.

Be prepared to work hard

If you are hoping to succeed, it is essential to understand that there is no shortcut. All successes require hard work, dedication, and perseverance despite setbacks.

Working hard allows us to make the most of our potential, strengthen our skills, and build on successes. While it can sometimes be difficult or frustrating, taking the time to do the work will pay off in the end if we stay focused and motivated.


