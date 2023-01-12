The Armidale Express

Federal Health Minister reverses Medicare decision that nearly shut the Uralla Medical Centre

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 12 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 4:40pm
A small country community is rejoicing after the federal government stepped in to save a local GP clinic from imminent closure.

Local News

