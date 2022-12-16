The Armidale Express
NEGS student pins hopes on studying to become doctor after impressive 93.9 ATAR

By Rachel Gray
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:51pm, first published 2:50pm
With a shortage of doctors in the New England region, local girl Olivia Mihill is hoping her ATAR of 93.9 will be enough to secure her a shot at studying medicine.

