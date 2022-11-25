The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Motivational speaker Justine Martin returns to Glen Innes to sign copies of children's book Same Same but Different

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:15pm, first published November 25 2022 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Geelong local Justine Martin has returned to her New England hometown to share how resilience has helped her overcome a lifetime of adversity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.