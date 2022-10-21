Darryl Dixon is among 15 cyclists in Armidale for an overnight stop before heading to Tamworth and ending their 1200km ride from Brisbane in Sydney on October 25.
They're raising funds on their eight to 10-hour daily bike ride to provide equipment to rural and regional hospitals that have put a request on the Humpty Dumpty Foundation's wish list.
READ MORE:
They recently donated a lifesaving EZ-IO Drill & Educator Kit to Inverell Hospital which enables doctors and nurses to inject directly into a baby's bone if they are unable to find a vein.
And on Friday they are pedalling west to Tamworth where they hope to have raised enough money for two Symphony Breast Pumps worth $6,240 to hand to the Aboriginal Maternal and Infant Health Service at Tamworth Community Health.
Mr Dixon said he has participated every year since 2010 after seeing the head nurse at Glen Innes burst into tears when the group of fundraising cyclists handed her a digital thermometer.
"It made me think that we need to do more of this," Mr Dixon said.
"Because $1,500 for a thermometer is nothing but the flow-on effect that it has in the local community and for sick kids is something we can't not do something about.
"So, for me, it's about making sure we give back to everybody."
The group of self proclaimed non-professional cyclists are covering about 170 kms each day, with another six people in safety cars in front and behind them with flashing lights.
"We can actually talk to (drivers in) trucks, B-Doubles and the like, and everyone gives us a toot and a wave if they go past," Mr Dixon said.
The group started their journey in Brisbane, and has since donated equipment to the paediatrics, neonatal and children's wards of hospitals in Ipswich, the Sunshine Coast and Redland totalling about $57,000.
Mr Dixon and his group of cyclists range in age from 25 to 55 and have had a few rough days getting used to the onslaught of physical fitness after a two-year break Covid break.
But it's nothing that a good light refreshment can't fix at the end of the day, Mr Dixon said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.