The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Health

About 15 cyclists on 1200km Humpty Dumpty ride from Brisbane to Sydney via small towns to raise funds for equipment for regional hospitals

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Darryl Dixon is among 15 cyclists in Armidale for an overnight stop before heading to Tamworth and ending their 1200km ride from Brisbane in Sydney on October 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.