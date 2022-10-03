A man has been charged with driving what police have described as a vehicle with MacGyver-type modifications, while allegedly under the influence of drugs.
The 25-year-old was in the mud-splattered ute with its door held on by a strap, several headlights and the windows smashed, and all tyres defective, police said, when highway patrol officers stopped him on Canambe Street in Armidale about 10:15am on Saturday.
Police said he tested positive to methamphetamine before being arrested and taken to Armidale Police Station where a second test confirmed the earlier result.
SEE ALSO:
The man was put on a 24-hour prohibition notice with further action to be taken once the secondary test is analysed, police from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said in a statement.
"What's one thing you shouldn't do if you're trying to avoid police because you have methamphetamine in your system?" the statement said. "Drive a very unsafe vehicle to get their attention."
The driver was issued with a penalty notice for using an unsafe vehicle on the road. The vehicle has been towed and deemed defected.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.