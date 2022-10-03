The Armidale Express
Man arrested after failing drugs test, driving 'MacGyver' type modified vehicle

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated October 3 2022 - 9:21am, first published 5:19am
A man has been charged with driving what police have described as a vehicle with MacGyver-type modifications, while allegedly under the influence of drugs.

