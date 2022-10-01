The Armidale Spring Games might not have been what originally planned but the weekend's activities still brought about plenty of smiles from the participants.
The Armidale Tennis Club hosted around 120 players of all ages for the weekend, with some visiting from as far as Sydney to take part.
Over at Curtis Park, the T20 World Cup Regional Roadshow came into town.
SEE ALSO:
Whether they knew about the event or were just walking past and saw the activities, again participants of all ages took part in some of the cricket themed games and activities.
The Games were brought about by the Armidale Regional Council with funding from the National Bushfire Fund with three sports - cricket, soccer and hockey - and to be held on the October Long Weekend.
Last year was cancelled due to Covid.
This year cricket won't be going ahead because of the wet weather while the hockey and soccer competitions weren't able to proceed.
Sunday will see a hockey clinic hosted by Nathan Czinner.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.