KIDS not currently on the selection radar will have the chance to impress coaches at the Northern Inland Academy of Sport open day.
For the first time, the academy will be holding a Talent Identification Day for all kids across the region at Tamworth next month.
READ MORE:
Academy chief executive Shona Eichorn said all potential athletes, showing talent in any sport, are strongly encouraged to register their interest.
"NIAS has been supporting regional athletes for 30 years and during this time more than 4000 athletes (along with 400 Coaches and volunteers) have been a part of our community, many of whom progressing to higher levels of achievement," Mrs Eichorn said.
"We have incredible talent within our region and it's important to us that we provide the opportunities, pathways and access for our youth to thrive and transition to higher levels of competition and performance, and ultimately become better people as a result."
This Talent Identification Day will be held at Scully Park between 10am and 1pm on October 29.
Fitness assessments will be conducted by NIAS Associate Partner, Rural Fit, with Sport Specific selections held the following day.
That night from 5pm, NIAS will celebrate the achievements of the 2022 athletes at its annual Academy Awards presentation night.
Celebrations will then continue in recognition of the organisation's 30th milestone birthday with NIAS Alumni returning to celebrate and inspire the current crop of kids.
Mrs Eichorn returned to her role last year and was the inaugural NIAS chief executive from 1992 to 1997.
The sports on offer next year include basketball, cycling, golf, hockey, netball mountain biking and triathlon.
About 1300 kids converge for the Your Local Club Academy Games in April to compete against the 10 other regional academies across the state.
The Academy Netball Challenge also returned earlier this month with 350 teenagers competing at Port Macquarie.
North Coast Academy of Sport executive director, D'Arcy Van den Bossche said: "The Academy Netball Challenge highlights the Regional Academies of Sport systems and partnership with Netball NSW in delivering a structured state-wide progression of the athlete, coach and umpire pathways."
"The Academy Netball Challenge is also a brilliant opportunity to showcase host regions, their facilities and homegrown talent, proving opportunities exist throughout regional NSW."
The Northern Inland Academy of Sport has been providing opportunities and pathways for talented athletes and coaches in our region since 1992.
Olympic softballer Stacey Porter and Australian hockey player Kate Jenner both came through the academy as kids.
Anyone interested in trying out next month can register online at www.nias.org.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.