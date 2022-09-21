The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Young and Regional

Northern Inland Academy of Sport to host Talent Identification Day at Scully Park in Tamworth

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KIDS not currently on the selection radar will have the chance to impress coaches at the Northern Inland Academy of Sport open day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.