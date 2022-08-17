HOUSE OF THE WEEK
90 Lynches Road Armidale
3 beds 1 bath 2 cars
PRICE: $500,000-$550,000
Conveniently located in a sought after south hill area, 90 Lynches Road is comprised of a three bedroom brick and tile home on a level and fully fenced 974sqm block.
The open plan kitchen living and dining area entertains a north facing aspect and is complete with wood heating reverse cycle air and a gas outlet.
Large vertical windows allow for ample light creating a comfortable and free flowing area throughout the day.
Recently updated, the kitchen offers a timeless neutral colour palette, with stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast sit area with easy maintenance tile floors underfoot.
Three bedrooms are finished with carpets and the master and second bedroom are home to built in robes.
A single bathroom provides a shower, bath, vanity and separate toilet and the laundry includes storage, sink and external access to the yard.
Outside the fully fenced yard offers neat and tidy gardens, a covered sitting area and single lock up garage with formed cement driveway.
Neat as a pin and as complete as they come, this home is a true walk right in and sit right down prospect.
With the backing of a sought after, family-friendly and convenient location.
This great family home will be a popular offering so be sure to make an appointment with Cayne Moar today to be one of the first to inspect this complete package property.
AGENT: Cayne Moar
AGENCY: Ray White
CONTACT: 431 435 958
OPEN: By appointment
