Local Aboriginal women have created a short film celebrating Country.
The Arts North West's Seven Sisters Project has come to spectacular finale with the launch of the new creative video work, Miyaay Miyaay.
The work has been developed by key Gamilaroi artists.
Writer Cathy Craigie's story formed the basis of the Miyaay Miyaay film, with dance choreography from Katie Leslie and Shae Duncan, and the illustration by Tania Hartigan.
Miyaay Miyaay is based on the Gamilaroi version of the Seven Sisters songline, and inspired by Country, and landscape of the New England North West.
The Seven Sisters songline is an epic narrative that spans across a vast area of Australia from the west coast through Central Australia to the North West of NSW and to Gamilaroi country. Miyaay Miyaay celebrates the Gamilaroi version of this Aboriginal story.
A recipient of the prestigious 2016 New South Wales Aboriginal Arts Fellowship, Cathy is from the Gamilaroi and Anaiwan nations.
She is the founding director of Koori Radio and First Nation Australia Writers Network, and has written several produced plays and published two children's books. Cathy writes short stories and works as a writing mentor and workshop facilitator.
Katie Leslie is a proud Gamilaroi and Mandandanji woman from Moree.
She has a deep passion and love for her Aboriginal culture and heritage, as well as the performing arts. She studied acting at ACPA (The Aboriginal Centre for Performing Arts) and later went on to study dance at NAISDA Dance College.
Since graduating she has worked for many people in different places, performing and teaching dance.
"We feel very honoured to be able to present a new creative work, Miyaay Miyaay, to our Arts North West audiences and to the wider community," Arts North West executive director, Lauren Mackley, said.
"Being able to provide the creative tools and support to see this important story come to life is a significant moment within Arts North West's 25-year history," Ms Mackley said.
"I would like to extend a massive thanks to the everyone who made this project possible including our previous executive director, Caroline Downer, and project manager, Miranda Heckenberg. The film and the storybook can be viewed on our website and will also be distributed in hard copy throughout the region."
The Seven Sisters Project is supported by the NSW Government's Creative Koori Fund through Create NSW and by the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund through Regional Arts NSW.
