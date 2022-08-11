Energy developer Neoen has been forced to reassess their Thunderbolt renewable energy project following community concerns.
The French-based company had plans to build an almost 70-turbine Thunderbolt Energy Hub on land near Kentucky but community unease has put a spanner in the works.
About 90 people submitted their individual gripes against the proposal during the recent public exhibition period, which Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said was a record for any project in the region.
In response, the company has said it will work with the community to address concerns.
Last year, a group of Kentucky landholders campaigned against the Thunderbolt Energy Hub, saying the wind farm could create a bushfire threat to their homes.
Mr Marshall said the company had to listen to community concerns or "bugger off" in a statement he released this week after he had met with the state's Energy Minister Matt Kean and Energy Corporation of NSW representatives.
"We welcome and strongly support good renewable energy developments, but we're not just going to accept any old project thrust upon us," Mr Marshall said.
"They must align with our region's values and not detract from our assets or existing industries.
"So I again urge Neoen to dramatically alter its proposal or simply bugger off and leave our region alone," he said.
The Kentucky projects includes plans to build a 120 megawatt solar and a 380 megawatt wind farm plus a 400 megawatt battery near the town.
Managing Director of Neoen Australia, Louis de Sambucy, responded in a statement, late on Wednesday, saying representatives will meet with Mr Marshall to discuss community concerns in more detail and find ways to improve the project.
"We are currently re-assessing the Thunderbolt project to see what can be done to minimise effects on the closest neighbours and the township of Kentucky," he said.
"We consider it a requirement to establish and maintain a strong social license for all our projects."
It is not the first time the company has had negative feedback from local communities about a New England development.
Neoen had previously planned to build a 1.5 million solar panel farm on 1800 hectares, about 10 kilometres north of Uralla, but that was abandoned three years ago following local opposition.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
