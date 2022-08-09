It's described as a high energy, rock music, sci-fi experience.
The Martians Are Coming....Back is a show that featues classic rock songs, originally recorded by artists such as David Bowie, Deep Purple, Pink Floyd, Van Halen and Elton John to name a few.
There will be two shows at the TAS Hoskins Centre, in Armidale, on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Warwick Dunham, musical director and keyboards, leads a stellar cast of skilled artists in this production.
The electrifying energy of Steve Thorneycroft and his screaming guitars, pumped by the driving rhythms of Dave Van Tongeren on drums and thumping forces of Sarah Thorneycroft on bass will transport you into a dystopian world of fantasy and space-themed horror.
Front lady, Katy Haselwood gives a dynamic performance as she belts out songs with explosive energy and combined with skilled journalistic narrations by Andrew O' Connell, bring the fantasy of Well's story to life.
The full horror of War of the Worlds is enhanced with interactive visuals by Iain Mackay, a spellbinding light show by Michael Cornford and amazing sound by Martin Hansford.
Both Friday and Saturday night's concert start at 8pm. Tickets are available online at https://www.trybooking.com/CAMAH.
