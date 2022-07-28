The Armidale Express

Junior cyclist takes on national tour

Updated July 29 2022 - 7:46am, first published July 28 2022 - 11:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toby Inglis dominates the track in the Sydney Junior Tour 57 km Road Race. Photo: MoHo Photography)

WHILE the eyes of road cycling enthusiasts may have been on the Tour de France in recent weeks, the feet of The Armidale School's Toby Inglis were firmly in the pedals, clocking up success in the National Road Series Junior Tour of Sydney on July 16 and 17.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.