It was also the first time the 16 year old wore the jersey of the Rauland Cycling Team, the only Junior NRS Development cycling team in the country. Rauland headhunted Toby after he placed first overall in the GC under 17 men's division at Goulburn Workers Junior Tour in May, winning the 5km Prologue and the 62 km Road Race and finishing second in the Time Trial and fourth in the Division 1 Handicap.