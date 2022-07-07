The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Varroa mite outbreak: Armidale PhD student Carolyn Sonter is urging beekeepers to "do the right thing"

By Newsroom
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carolyn Sonter is fielding inquiries from beekeepers, but is concerned some may not disclose infestations

Australian honey bees were already facing a suite of serious threats before the varroa mite arrived, but a University of New England researcher now fears for the future of the industry, and the cost of agricultural produce.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.