A project to generate greater opportunity for Uralla locals to play lawn bowls is officially underway.
On Tuesday, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall joined members of the 'Bowlo' to mark the start of work on a state government-funded lighting upgrade.
Uralla Bowling Club received the $272,928 windfall through Round 4 of the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Eight light poles with LED lights will be installed around the clubs two greens.
Uralla Bowling and Recreation Club President Allan Rummery said he was excited for work to start.
"This infrastructure will set Uralla Bowlo apart from many clubs across our region," Mr Rummery said.
"This project is about ensuring our club is financially viable for the future, and we hope by offering play outside of the normal 9 to 5 we will attract a new cohort of members who have obligations during the day.
"There are about 50 active bowlers in the Uralla community. With lighting which allows play beyond daylight hours, I don't think it is inconceivable that we could double or even triple this number of participants," he said.
Due to electricity requirements required to power the lights, earthworks around the greens is needed to lay underground cable.
Uralla based electrician Jason Faulkner has been hired to undertake the work, which is expected to take several months to complete.
Mr Marshall said the additional lighting would secure a bright future for the club.
"Despite delays caused by a shortage of building supplies, today Uralla Bowlo is getting on with the job of making the sport its members love more accessible," Mr Marshall said.
"Having lighting which will allow the running of evening competitions, will encourage people to 'have a roll up' outside normal working hours and on weekends."
