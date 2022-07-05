The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Two representatives from region among CWA state ranks

July 5 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 NSW Land Committee (from left) Fiona Duckworth, Amy Scott, Mary Hollingworth, Wailyn Marr, Ellice Schrader, Carole Windle, Christine Gellie, Judy Betteridge, Brooke Law and Denise Hawdon.

Recently the 2022/23 NSW CWA Land Cookery Committee inducted the new committee which for the first time in its 50-year history included two members from the Northern Tablelands branches.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.