Two representatives from region among CWA state ranks

Recently the 2022/23 NSW CWA Land Cookery Committee inducted the new committee which for the first time in its 50-year history included two members from the Northern Tablelands branches.
Christine Gellie from Guyra Evening CWA, along with Mary Hollingworth from Glen Innes, have joined the 10-member committee comprising members from throughout NSW.
Mary is also the state secretary in the new executive.
She said the committee are flushed with the many successes of the 2022 Centenary Conference at Royal Randwick with record entries in the cookery, sales and raffles truly a one in hundred year triumph.
Moving forward, she said the new committee has a number of very exciting and innovative events planned thought NSW to promote land cookery at branch level.
"Whatever transpires one thing is certain 'the hand that stirs the cake does really rule our worlds'. Our communities are so fortunate to experience the generosity of CWA members throughout NSW," she said.
