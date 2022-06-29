An innovative early parenting service will soon offer increased face-to-face services to families in the Armidale and Inverell districts.
The State Government committed $12.2 million in the state budget to establish six new day service centres, including one in Armidale, to improve access to breastfeeding support, infant settling and sleep issues, and peri-natal anxiety and depression assistance.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall inspected the newly-established Tresillian Family Care Centre on Armidale's Rusden Street earlier this week.
Once open the new facility will provide additional support for families negotiating the challenges of the early parenting period.
"Tresillian is Australia's largest Early Parenting not-for-profit organisation, providing programs to help families navigate the trials that come from having a new baby or toddler," Mr Marshall said.
"I was incredibly pleased when it was announced last year that a dedicated Tresillian day service was slated for Armidale, with the closest similar service located at Coffs Harbour.
"The centre will combine the expertise of early parenting care network Tresillian with mental health clinicians from Gidget Foundation Australia to help parents and families after the birth of a child.
"Parents who are referred to Tresillian by their GP will be welcomed to a caring space where they are supported to build positive relationships their child."
Tresillian CEO Rob Mills said group programs would commence from the premises later this year.
"The addition of Tresillian's Armidale site will provide more parents with more services and more support and delivers on Tresillian's vision which is to ensure every child has the best possible start in life," Mr Mills said.
"Currently we are in the process of staff recruitment, hiring a number of specialist child and family health nurses to be part of our team.
"The building fit out is complete and it is anticipated the service will be officially launched in July or August this year.
"This development has been well received by local health providers and we are really looking forward to working on ensuring locals have a joyous and fulfilling parenting experience."
A Tresillian 2U mobile van has also been allocated for Inverell. This service is expected to be on the road and providing outreach programs to families in August 2022.
