Some of the best performances from the 38th Armidale Eisteddfod were on the program for the event's gala concert which has been held in the Old Teachers College auditorium.
A mix of 18 acts covered speech, drama, music composition, choral, singing, ensemble and solo instrument performances - and all at an incredibly high level of accomplishment.
Advertisement
Armidale Eisteddfod Society treasurer John Nevin was Emcee for the afternoon and he reminded the audience of the hours of skilled practice involved to achieve what they were experiencing.
"One of the great gifts we can give our country is children of culture," said Eisteddfod Society president Elizabeth Peach.
"For 37 years Armidale Eisteddfod has celebrated young talent by offering excellence in performance opportunity.
"Although competition is an integral part of the events, the greatest benefit to performers is their preparation and the guidance of their dedicated teachers.
"When an opportunity such as an eisteddfod is provided and promoted, students, parents, teachers and community are all the winners."
Running for more than a month, the showcase of young talent featured performances by students from schools across the region.
"Because of our supportive community, dedicated students, parents, and teachers, Armidale will continue to enjoy the gifts our youth present to us," Ms Peach said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.