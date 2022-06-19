The Armidale Express
Convicted murderer Natasha Beth Darcy to be sentenced in Tamworth for intending to pervert justice by writing letters before 2021 murder trial over death of Walcha's Mathew Dunbar in 2017

Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 19 2022 - 9:10pm, first published 9:04pm
GUILTY: Natasha Beth Darcy is in jail for killing her partner Mathew Dunbar in 2017 and will now also be sentenced for offering a woman cash for lies in the lead-up to her murder trial. Photo: Supplied

THE SHOCKING details of letters Natasha Beth Darcy penned from prison to a school friend, offering her thousands of dollars for murder trial lies, show she was inspired by a sitcom.

Anna Falkenmire

