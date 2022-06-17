The Armidale Express

Scamwatch: Job seekers targeted in scam doing the rounds

Updated June 17 2022 - 12:24pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scams, and the con artists behind them, are forever evolving and becoming more sophisticated and harder to spot.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.