Armidale Secondary College Year 10 student Sophia-Rose Markham, has been announced as one of just 20 recipients across the state of the 2022 Premier's ANZAC Memorial Scholarship.
Miss Markham will join her 19 fellow scholarship recipients a two-week historical study tour in NSW, the ACT and Darwin later this year.
More than 125 students applied for the scholarship, and the 20 successful applicants come from places across Sydney and regional NSW, including Armidale, Bathurst, Young and Jindabyne.
A proud Aboriginal student, Miss Markham said she was excited to be part of the prestigious scholarship program and learning experience.
"I am very excited to be able to travel the country, meet new people and learn in greater detail about Australia's involvement in past conflicts," Miss Markham said.
"It is an honour to have been selected to participate in the Premier's ANZAC Scholarship program and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Armidale Secondary College and our region."
In her application Miss Markham had to submit a recent history project and an essay explaining why she thought she was suitable, how she would contribute to the community and why she was interested in Australia's military history.
"History is something I've always been interested in," Miss Markham said.
"Australia has such a long history of over 60,000 years and I wanted to learn more about that and to be able to learn other people's experiences.
"A lot of my research is focused around like indigenous military representation and the challenges they face and still face in getting into the military and while they serve in the military today."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall personally congratulated the 15-year-old on Thursday, and said by partaking in this tour, Miss Markham and the other students would further develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of Australians at war.
"I congratulate Sophia on this outstanding achievement," Mr Marshall said.
"Not only will this be the absolute trip of a lifetime for her, I'm certain it will only deepen her respect and knowledge of the service and sacrifice of Australian Defence Force personnel.
"I couldn't be prouder of her and know she'll be a wonderful ambassador for her school, her family and our region."
Mr Marshall said the tour would be accompanied by a military historian to teach students about Australia's military past and help them understand the importance of commemoration.
"In the 80th year since the bombing of Darwin by the Japanese in 1942, students will visit significant sites associated with the Second World War in and around Darwin," he said.
"This is a wonderful experience and it is vital that current generations continue to learn about the military history of NSW and our nation."
The tour will take place in the 2022 Spring school holidays, from 26 September to 7 October.
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
