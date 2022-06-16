Saturday, June18 - 10am to 4pm
The 2022 Annual Miniatures Arts Exhibition hosted at the Armidale Art Gallery. The art of the miniature is many hundreds of years old. In the Western world the earliest examples can be found in the illuminated capital letters of church manuscripts.
Today there is tremendous interest in the art form throughout the world and it encompasses many different mediums and subjects.
The definition for this Society for a 2-dimensional work is that the perimeter of the actual art work must not exceed 40cm and "the spirit of miniaturisation" must be maintained.
A three dimensional work must not exceed 15cm in any direction, and the front cover of a miniature book must have a perimeter of no more than 40cm.
If you're interested please contact us armidaleartgallery@gmail.com or 0423 520 073
Monday, June 20 - 12 noon
New England's Tech Vision. When Armidale launched the NBN it was no surprise that this tech savvy community was awake to the opportunities.
New England producers built an online platform to trade livestock eight years before eBay was launched; created a global florist; designed sapflow meters; built software to teach children to read; and started weighing cattle in the paddock and digitising the earth's soil.
For more information: www.unesri.com.au/event-listings/new-englands-techvision-backstories-of-innovation-4
Sunday , June 26
The Northern Tablelands Orienteering Club is hosting an event in our beautiful New England bushland. Newcomers of any age and ability can join in at their own pace individually or in small groups. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle as well as something to eat.
Maps, SI sticks (for registering controls) and a limited number of compasses are available on the day. A compass is not needed for the Easy course. There are toilets at Oakview.
Head west along Bundarra Road for approximately 20 km. Gravel pit: Immediately after the descent from the Pinnacle, watch for signs indicating the turn-off on the left side of the road. Farm house: The entrance to the farm house is on the left another 1 km past the bottom of the steep descent from the Pinnacle.
Course lengths: Hard long: 4.5km; Hard short: 3.5km; Moderate: 3km ; Easy: 2km
Starts Between 10am and 12 noon Course Close 2pm
Please do not attend if you have COVID symptoms, have tested positive in the past week or live with someone who has, and maintain social distancing at the check in and finish.
If you have any questions contact the organiser Eric Baker prior to the day on 0411 203 524 or ericbaker1952@gmail.com
