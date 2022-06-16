The Ezidi community in Armidale was in the spotlight this week.
As part of his tour of the town on Monday, Minister for Multiculturalism and Seniors Mark Coure MP visited the Drummond Memorial Public School athletic carnival with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall.
While there, the two MP's were able to meet dozens of Ezidi students, hear their stories and learn how they're 'absolutely loving' Armidale and Australia.
The Rotary Club of Armidale also received another $5,000 to help expand its very successful Ezidi community farm program.
Ezidi farmers at Armidale will be given the capacity propagate vegetables all-year round, with a hothouse added to the site of the Regional Agricultural Employment Project (REAP).
Last year the State Government provided $29,559 to support the Rotary Club of Armidale and Northern Settlement Services REAP program, which provides access to farmland for people from migrant and refugee backgrounds to apply and adapt their existing rural skills in the Australian context.
Mr Marshall said several participants had experience working in greenhouses in Iraq.
"While REAP is teaching Ezidi migrants the skills they need to succeed in an Australian horticultural context, it is important efforts are made to foster their pre-existing capabilities," Mr Marshall said.
"This grant will fund the construction of a 15 metre by 4.2 metre hothouse with galvanised pipe frame and shade cloth cover.
"Farmers are currently only growing crops which can be harvested in summer, including garlic and onions. A hothouse will extend the planting opportunities on offer."
Local Rotarians say the structure's design has been developed with consideration of the region's cold winter climate.
"It was great to be able to show Minister Coure the incredible work being done here in our region to empower refugees to establish their own marker-garden operations and become autonomous producers," Mr Marshall said.
Rotary Club of Armidale President Bernie Perkins said new State Government funded infrastructure had greatly improved the farming operation.
"As a result of last year's funding, new storage sheds have been erected to store equipment at the two four-hectare plots," Mr Perkins said.
"A dedicated community and WHS space has also been established to provide shelter and an area for gatherings. We thank Adam and the State Government for their efforts in securing this additional funding for the hothouse. Our club is proud of the progress which has been made through REAP, to provide long term employment and sustainable business benefits to the Ezidi community."
After a lunch and stimulating discussion with Armidale Care for Seniors Inc., the MPs met with the federally funded Northern Settlement Services Ltd (NSS) team to find out how the state government can help them to better support the soon-to-be expanding local Ezidi population and the existing 600-strong community.
