Local violin and cello students from Heart Strings Studio Armidale have been enjoying outstanding success in recent national music programs, local events and exams.
Three students were successful in their auditions for the nationally very competitive Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) Academy, with one also recently being awarded a Distinction for an AMusA Cello Exam.
Earlier this year two students also auditioned successfully for the prestigious Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) National Music Camp in Melbourne.
"The AYO Music Camp was an amazing opportunity to meet and play music with many leading professionals and talented young musicians from around Australia," said 16-year-old Andrew Clark, who has been a Heart Strings cello student since 2012.
"I learned so much musically from the experience and made many new friends."
Chiyo Brown, has been with Heart Strings on violin since 2013, the 16-year-old joined Andrew at AYO National Music Camp and will soon attend the ACO Academy.
"I enjoyed every minute of AYO National Music Camp," she said. "I never would have dreamed I'd have the opportunity to perform alongside such fantastic musicians, and I'm excited to learn even more about violin technique and ensemble playing at the ACO Academy."
Heart Strings was established in Armidale in 2008 and violin and cello teacher, Sofia Debus, said it was inspiring for the younger children in the studio to see and hear what they can achieve with dedication and practice.
"Learning violin or cello with the Suzuki method is a special way for parents and children to spend quality time together," Ms Debus said.
"They develop skills, confidence and friendships for life, and share in the wealth of musical treasure left to us by great minds like J.S. Bach."
At the recent local Armidale Eisteddfod String section, Heart Strings students won thirty- seven individual events including four championships from grades 4-8 and open categories.
