For Tenterfield's Phil Jones, there was an extra sense of pride to see his daughter Abbey run out for New England on Saturday and Sunday at the NSW Country Rugby Union Championships.
Jones enjoyed a decade-long stint as captain of New England's men's team at the Country Championships throughout the 1990s.
Advertisement
Fast forward to 2022 and its his daughter who has made an impact on-the-field, earning a Zone jersey with just eight games of rugby under her belt.
The feat makes them the first father and daughter combination to represent the New England Zone.
And, like her father before her, Abbey also earned it through lining up for the Glen Innes club throughout the season.
While New England only managed one win throughout the weekend, Phil, and his wife Amanda, were pretty chuffed to see her out there.
"Mandy and I very proud of her," he said.
"She has done very well, for someone who has only played eight games of rugby to get picked.
"And she wasn't out of place at all.
"If she wants to pursue it, she could probably pursue a pretty successful rugby career."
Abbey's brothers, George and her twin Isaac, have played plenty of representative football - whether it be league or union.
"All our kids are pretty athletic, pretty sport and Abbey has probably walked in the shadows of the two older brothers a bit," Phil said.
"But I always thought she has better skills than both of them."
The 19-year-old has played league tag and touch football throughout her life.
She's also a junior rugby league referee.
But when the Tenterfield Bumblebees and Glen Innes Elks joined forces for the 2022 New England Rugby Union season, the opportunity came up to play in the women's 10s tournament.
"Dad thought it would be a good idea [to play]," Abbey said.
"He kind of said 'why don't you give it a crack?'"
She hasn't looked back and believes signing up to be an Elkette it to be the best sporting decision she's made.
Advertisement
"I love it, it is really good," she said.
"It is different from anything I have ever done so I actually really enjoyed the change. It is a great team, I am having so much fun.
"Not just on the field but off-the-field."
Even with half a season of 10s experience, she relished being able to step it up a level and play representative 15s.
"We gave it our best shot. I think we psyched ourselves out a little bit going in. It was a whole new level, it was a very big step up," she said.
"The intensity and technicals of the game were so much more clear when you are watching girls that play that sort of footy week-in, week-out.
Advertisement
"It was fun, and the same thing - it was a really good group of girls, regardless of how you play and things like that. It still feels like it was worth it."
Along with those aspects of the sport, Abbey believes just having the opportunity to play at that level makes it more enticing to take up rugby union.
"Girls haven't played tackle for very long so having the opportunity has really opened up the doors for a lot of people," she said.
Now the representative weekend is over, Abbey will focus on stepping up for the ever-improving Elkettes, who she said have the potential to have a "successful season."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.