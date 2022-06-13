The Armidale Express

Oxley police have stopped provisional drivers who committed major speeding offences over the Queen's birthday long weekend

Police Presence: 119 motorists have been stopped for speeding over the long weekend so far. Photo: file

Oxley police have interacted with over 3700 motorists over the last three days, with a 21 year old p-plater in Moree detected driving at 151 km/h in a 100 zone.

