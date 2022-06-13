The Walcha community has been rocked by a terrible traffic incident which hospitalised an 11 month old girl and her father, and killed her mother and aunt.
Koa Howard was travelling in a car with her mother Tomeica 'Molly' Peachey, father Josh Howard and his 16-year-old sister Hannah when their Suzuki hatchback collided with a rigid truck on the Oxley Highway near Ruby Hills Road 11km's west of Walcha on Wednesday, June 8.
Koa was a backseat passenger in the car and was flown to John Hunter Hospital to be assessed by a specialist paediatric trauma care team. The toddler, who sustained a broken arm and scratches to her head, has since been released into the care of her grandparents Melyndal and Christopher Briggs.
Her 23-year-old father Josh Howard was in a critical condition when he was airlifted from the scene for specialist treatment for the chest and pelvic injuries he suffered in the crash, and he remains in a serious but stable condition at John Hunter Hospital.
Tragically Koa's 22-year-old mother Molly died at the scene, along with Josh's sister Hannah.
Since the horrific event there has been an outpouring of emotion on social media by those who know the family. There have also been two GoFundMe pages and three fundraising events launched to raise money for the families to cope with medical bills and funeral costs.
Terina Wells, who has known Molly since she was two-years-old, set up a GoFundMe page to raise $15,000 towards the costs of her funeral and Koa's medical care. So far there has been $4,680 in donations made. To make a donation click here.
Bexx Holmes says although she is not a blood relation she is an aunty to Hannah and Josh. Ms Holmes started a GoFundMe page to raise $8,000 towards Josh's medical expenses and Hannah's funeral costs. To date $6,460 has been raised. To make a donation click here.
Shearing contractor Tete Petuha posted a livestream of the haka Josh's workmates performed at the site of the incident as a blessing for his family on Friday, June 10.
Mr Petuha also arranged for a working bee to be done at the Ruby Hills shearing shed on Tuesday, June 14 with a gold coin donation at the door and barbecue to raise money for the families.
The Oxley Riders in conjunction with Walcha Caravan Park will be fundraising for the families at a concert with BYO sausage sizzle this Saturday, June 18. Entry is by donation, and you can donate at the front gate even if you can't stay. There is also a raffle with more than $1000 in prizes for $2 a ticket. available at Walcha Caravan Park, Thunderbolt's Cafe and New England Hotel .
This week the Commercial Hotel in Walcha is raising funds with patrons invited to slide some money under the glass top of the money tree table with all proceeds donated to the families.
W.R.L.F.C would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hannah Howard. Hannah was a Uralla/Walcha R.L.F.C league tag player taken too soon. We send strength at this difficult time for all that knew and loved Hannah. Please reach out if you need anything.- Warialda Wombats.
Hannah was a league tag player in the Walcha-Uralla team in the Group 19 competition this year. The group committee, along with clubs including Inverell Hawks and Warialda Wombats made public social posts expressing their condolences.
"On behalf of The Tooheys Group 19 Board we would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and Walcha Rugby league club and community for the tragic loss of one of your own Hannah Howard," Group 19 secretary Bronwyn Marks wrote. "You are all in our thoughts at this awful time. If any of you are struggling please reach out we are here to support you. Rest In Peace Hannah."
The Inverell RSM Hawks would like to send their biggest condolences to the walcha rugby league club and community for the huge loss of Hannah. A life taken way too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this terrible time. If we can help in anyway please let us know. Rest in paradise Hannah.- Warialda: Warialda Wombats Rugby League Club
The police crash investigation unit is continuing its investigations into the circumstances that led to the horrific collision, and funerals for the victims are not expected to be able to be held until later this month.
The family asked to convey their gratitude to the first responders to the incident.
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
