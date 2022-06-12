THE COMMUNITIES magistrate Michael Holmes OAM called home for nearly two decades were always at the front of his mind when he decided the fate of those that came before him.
The safety of locals, the unique set of circumstances behind each offender, justice for victims of crime.
It's been a delicate balancing act and a challenging job, but it's one Mr Holmes has been honoured to do.
After a legal career spanning more than half a century - and 17 years serving local and coroners courts in the New England North West - he will hang up his robes.
"It's a long time and you sort of wonder what's around the corner," he told the Australian Community Media.
"I felt a degree of sorrow about moving into retirement.
"I'm going to miss it ... it's been a great job."
A function in Armidale on Thursday drew 100 familiar faces from all over, from corrective services and the courts as well as police, Aboriginal elders, lawyers and special guests.
But, the court may not have seen the last of Mr Holmes - he was appointed an acting magistrate so he could take the bench again when his health is in check.
"I don't think I have finished contributing to the community," he said.
Mr Holmes has had an unrelenting workload since coming to the area in 2005, wearing the hats of a both a local court magistrate and coroner.
"I have got a real concern for the community, I want the community to be safe," he said.
"That's followed by a concern for the individual offender, followed up by a concern for the victims of crime ... it's a balancing act.
"While treating everyone fairly, you've got to take into account their unique circumstances."
Coronial work particularly isn't easy, but Mr Holmes said he took it on with great effort and sensitivity because it was important to the community in the darkest times.
"Families have questions - doing coronial inquiries tends to answer those questions," he said.
No one particular case shaped his career more than any other, he said, with decades of working and life experience forming a "long apprenticeship" to his magistracy.
He said solid working relationships with everyone involved in the court system had been important to him, as well as building strong connections with Aboriginal communities.
While treating everyone fairly, you've got to take into account their unique circumstances.- Magistrate Michael Holmes
Mr Holmes has worked in Tamworth and Armidale and several of the region's smaller towns.
He was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's birthday honours this time exactly four years ago.
He said he was happy to continue calling Armidale home.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall recognised Mr Holmes' contribution and mentorship, and thanked both him and his wife Nola for the sacrifices they made to ensure fair justice for all.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
