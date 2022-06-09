Anglers looking to catch a trout are reminded that the June long weekend is their last opportunity to fish in trout streams and rivers across NSW, as the fishing season closes in these waters over winter.
But fishers can continue fishing during the annual closure, without breaking the rules, at any of the trout dams across the state.
Detailed information on the fishing rules can be found on the DPI website.
Fools For Love will play on Friday at 7pm and on Saturday at11am and 7pm.
Be drawn into darkly comic tales of love and desire in Empty Space Productions inaugural theatre work. An anthology of thought-provoking scenes from some of the West End and Broadway's most acclaimed playwrights it is a funny, gritty and exhilarating night at the theatre. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com.au.
Then on Sunday experience La Boheme - Opera New England - screening in the Armidale Playhouse from 2pm.
At New England Contemporary Print Gallery until Sunday, July 5.
A celebration of printed colour, pattern and fabulousness with special guest exhibitors Mark Cawood & Stephanie Isaac-Newton alongside rockstar local artists Rhonda Ellem, Lizzie Horne, Lin Quaife, Cat MacGregor, Emily Simson and Susie Spencer.
Collographs, hand printed silk screen and block print wallpapers and fabrics, works on paper and even a few frocks!
This exhibition, in recognition of Reconciliation Week, creates an exciting and visually stimulating display of artistic works.
Bringing together works from the NERAM Collection, the Armidale Aboriganal Cultural Centre & Keeping Place, the UNE Collection and regional Indigenous artists.
Art is one medium in which Aboriginality and country are intertwined. Art provides an ongoing record of connection to place. Indigenous expression is contemporary and ancient, identity building and enhancing kinship, and a tool to share and connect with the entire community.
Be Brave. Make Change.
Each year hundreds of people from across the country gather on the Sunday of the June long weekend to commemorate the unprovoked massacre of at least 28 Wirrayaraay women, children and old men by a group of stockmen on Myall Creek Station in 1838.
This year, James Wilson-Miller from the Gringai Clan of the Wonnarua People will be the guest speaker.
Formerly president of the Aboriginal Studies Association and Aboriginal Education Council of NSW, he was awarded the Centenary Federation Medal for his services to the community.
He was involved in early memorial activities commemorating the Myall Creek Massacre and worked with Len Payne, a Bingara resident, on the 150th anniversary of the massacre in 1988.
James has a long association with Armidale and surrounding districts.
He will also be Yarning about Truth Telling and Remembering Myall Creek in conversation with UNE academic and proud Gomeroi woman, Donna Moodie. These sessions are facilitated by the University of New England and will be hosted live on Friday, June 10 from 2pm until 4pm at Oorala Aboriginal Centre and live-streamed via Zoom.
Friday, June 17 2:00-4:00pm (includes afternoon teal) Free
Northern Inland Regional Waste will present four face-to-face workshops across our region to help residents make sure their waste ends up in the right place. The workshops will share tips and tricks to set up your home for recycling success. Book at Humantix.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
