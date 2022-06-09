The Armidale Express
What's on: Recycling, fishing, printing and love

Updated June 9 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 4:50am
It is an Anglers last chance to catch a trout in the stream this season on the weekend

Winter fishing closure In Trout streams begins on Tuesday, June 14

Anglers looking to catch a trout are reminded that the June long weekend is their last opportunity to fish in trout streams and rivers across NSW, as the fishing season closes in these waters over winter.

