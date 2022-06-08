Armidale Jockey Club farewelled racing until after winter with an eight-race meet on Tuesday.
And it was a good one for trainers from Armidale and surrounds. First up it was favourite in Stirling Osland's Global Sensation who powered up the straight for a win in the 1900m Maiden.
Then Mark Ostini's Legible Star made a late surge to pip Jane Clement's Jade at the post in the 1400m Maiden.
Former Inverell trainer Mark Stewart secured a win with All Beans in the Colts, Geldings and Entires Maiden Plate over 1100m before the Fillies' race was won by Cody Morgan's Redeeming Spirit.
Scone's Scott Singleton won the Fillies and Mare's 1400 Benchmark 58 with Rock The Dream before Guyra trainer Paul Grills had a victory with Flying Banjo in the Colts, Geldings and Entires event.
Mel O'Gorman's So Country won the 1100m Benchmark 58 before Brett Dobson's Gobbled was too good in the 1300m Class 1. Armidale will return to racing after winter in September, unless they receive a transfer from a coastal washout.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
