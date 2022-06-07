Mount Street residents two of eight arrested across New England

An Armidale couple who have been arrested for traffic offences are just two of eight arrests made across the New England region by police as they target traffic and property-related crime.
Police attended a home on Mount Street, Dundurrabin at about 2.30pm on Friday.
Advertisement
Following inquiries, the occupants - a 47-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman - were arrested and taken to Armidale Police Station.
The man was charged with traffic offences, larceny and breach of bail, and given conditional bail to appear at Casino Local Court on June 23.
The woman was charged with traffic and property offences and was given conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court on July 14.
Read also:
As part of inquiries in June, officers have arrested and charged eight people - including four teenagers, aged between 13 and 15, and four adults - in Moree, Boggabilla, Inverell and Armidale.
The arrests add on to the string of charges laid in May, as Strike Force Jackal continues investigating property offences, including the theft of vehicles following break-ins throughout New England Police District.
In neighbouring Inverell, a man has been arrested for drink-driving,
About 10.25pm on Thursday June 2, officers stopped a Mitsubishi Utility on Byron Street, Inverell, for a random breath test.
When the 49-year-old driver returned a positive result, he was taken to Inverell Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.060.
He was charged with drive with low range PCA, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended and breach of bail.
The man was given conditional bail to appear at Inverell Local Court on Thursday June 30.
In Moree, Police were conducting patrols at about 8.45pm on Friday they stopped a Toyota utility, for a random breath test.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, returned a positive result and was taken to Moree Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis.
Returning an alleged reading of 0.167, he was charged with drive with high range PCA, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and breach of bail.
The man was given conditional bail to appear at Moree Local Court on June 21.
Investigations under Strike Force Jackal will continue.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
Covering court, crime, council, community news, and everything in between for the New England North West
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.