The NSW government's new wage package for health workers has been described as a "cop out" by the Health Services Union (HSU).
Premier Dominic Perrottet unveiled the package on Monday.
It will give health workers a three per cent wage increase and a one-off $3000 payment as a 'thank you' for their hard work, particularly during the pandemic.
But the deal falls well short of the HSU's demands and local representative and paramedic Brian Bridges said it doesn't keep up with the rising cost of living in the long term.
"It'd be nice to get recognised in a more professional remuneration type way, the one-off payment is good but it doesn't impact your superannuation long term where a pay rise does," he said.
"Moving to three per cent from the 2.5 per cent is neither here nor there, that's not going to do anything."
The union had been pushing for a wage increase of around 5.3 per cent, which would have kept wage growth in line with inflation.
Mr Bridges said he expects there will be many other people within the sector who are less than impressed with what the government has offered up.
"I'm disappointed with what they've come up with," he said.
"Some may say the $3000 is great, but when you sit down and work it out in real numbers it's not a lot for what we do, or other frontline workers do. It's a slap in the face really."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has tentatively welcomed the announcement of new staff, but said fixing the health system will require more than just additional workers.
"Additional funding is always welcome, but throwing millions of dollars more into the same failed systems will not change the outcome for our communities," he said.
"We absolutely need the major cash injection into our regional NSW Health workforce, but it must be coupled with major reform in how we staff and operate our rural hospitals, especially our district hospitals.
"The old models don't work anymore, that's patently obvious with the issues we're seen in our region - the very edge of the Hunter New England Health District.
"So we need to see some bold policy changes and new operating models implemented for the attraction, training and retention of medical and nursing staff and how our rural hospital networks are operated."
Mr Bridges said additional staff would always be welcomed in the region.
And on top of the projects already underway, we should be planning for further upgrades into the future.
"Tamworth is certainly ideal for a staff enhancement, as are some other areas in New England such as Glen Innes and possibly Tenterfield," he said.
"It sounds like a pretty good package, in terms of new stations Tamworth is underway, Glen Innes is to get a new station and there's probably a few others to go on the drawing board.
"Inverell is one that comes to mind, as well as Manilla and Moree. They're not up there where they need replacing now, but Manilla was certainly looked at as being a refurb, and could probably go to a new station somewhere down the track."
Mr Marshall said since becoming the local MP he had secured new and upgraded hospitals in Armidale and Inverell, with work to start soon on similar new builds in Moree and Glen Innes - with the help of the local communities.
"But unless we have the staff, buildings don't save lives," Mr Marshall said.
"Outcomes are what our communities care about and that's exactly how those in charge will be judged - on what this announcement today actually achieves in each and every hospital and local community.
"I look forward to engaging with the Minister for Regional Health this week and securing the detail and results our communities are looking for."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
