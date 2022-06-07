The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Health Services Union rep describes new wage rise and one-off payment from state government as 'cop out'

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
June 7 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNIMPRESSED: Tamworth paramedic and Health Services Union rep Brian Bridges believes the new pay package is a 'slap in the face'. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file

The NSW government's new wage package for health workers has been described as a "cop out" by the Health Services Union (HSU).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.