What's on: Aboriginal art, French film and American jazz

This exhibition, in recognition of Reconciliation Week, creates an exciting and visually stimulating display of artistic works.
Bringing together works from the NERAM Collection, the Armidale Aboriganal Cultural Centre & Keeping Place, the UNE Collection and regional Indigenous artists.
Art is one medium in which Aboriginality and country are intertwined. Art provides an ongoing record of connection to place. Indigenous expression is contemporary and ancient, identity building and enhancing kinship, and a tool to share and connect with the entire community.
Be Brave. Make Change.
The 33rd annual Alliance Francaise French Film Festival is touring nationally and will be at the Belgrave Cinema this weekend.
All films are presented in their original language with English subtitles.
First up on Friday evening at 6.00pm is Lost Illusions - an adaptation of Balzac's classic novel about a young idealist who learns that anything can be bought and sold.
On Saturday, 4 June at 3.00pm - Farewell Mr Haffmann will be screened and then at 6.00pm - Maigret. On Sunday afternoon, June 5 at 3.40pm - A Tale of Love and Desire; followed by The Young Lovers at 6.00pm
For more information, phone 02 6772 2856
Burt Bacharach and Hal David were one of the most successful songwriting teams ever.
From the late 1950s to the early 1970s they wrote some of the most enduring songs in American popular music, for performers such as Dionne Warwick, The Carpenters, Dusty Springfield, B. J. Thomas, Tom Jones, among others.
Their hits included "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head", "This Guy's in Love with You", "Walk On By", "What the World Needs Now Is Love", "I Say a Little Prayer", "What's New Pussycat", to name but a few.
If you love stylist popular music in an inviting environment, come and join Warwick Dunham (grand piano), Dave Carr (saxes and flute), Wendy Griffiths (double bass) and Cary Bennett (drums and vocals) and experience some of the magic moments in the musical world of Bacharach and David.
Tickets at https://www.trybooking.com/BZIWS
The Regional Conference 2022 will be co-hosted by Nature Conservation Council NSW (NCC), Sustainable Living Armidale, Climate Action Armidale, and the Armidale Branch of the National Parks Association of NSW at Echidna Gully, which is 30km east of Armidale.
NCC is the peak body for environment groups in NSW and brings together grassroots environment groups across the state.
The conference theme this year is Nature, Climate Change and Renewables and will explore the challenges of how we can protect nature, minimise the impacts of climate change, and undertake the necessary transition to renewable energy.
A number of renewable energy projects proposed around Armidale and across NSW are posing some significant risks to nature - including the clearing of habitat for new transmission lines.
For tickets to this event go to: www.eventbrite.com.au
Come along and enjoy a couple of hours of chess, be you beginner or experienced. Outside and inside Boobooks between 10am and 12pm
Guest speaker at the 2022 Armidale Rotary Club annual lecture is Robert Tickner AO.
Mr Tickner is the chair of the Justice Reform Initiative and will talk about breaking the cycle of incarceration at the Armidale Bowling Club. All profits from the event will go to BackTrack.
Tickets are $45 each or $320 for a table of 8. Bookings at www.trybooking.com/BZHOD
