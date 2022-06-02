Local vaccination clinics are closing at the region's hospitals with state-run COVID hubs ceasing over the coming weeks.
Clinics in Armidale and Moree were closed on Wednesday.
Advertisement
"We sincerely thank our staff for their significant contribution to the District's COVID-19 vaccination program, as it enters a new phase," a Hunter New England Health spokesperson said.
"Our vaccination clinics were set up to meet the demand for mass vaccination across the Hunter and New England regions," they said.
"As 94.9 per cent of people aged 16-plus in NSW have now had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, demand has decreased.
"We will continue to work with our vulnerable communities to provide outreach vaccination services," they added.
The Moree hospital started their first public clinic on May 25 last year and were first to administer Pfizer in Moree on June 2. They administered 8200 vaccinations which inlcuded 2833 first doses, 3024 D2, 2237 D3 and 106 D4.
Overall, NSW had administered a total of 17,975,502 vaccinations as of May 8.
Of these 28.2 per cent (5,068,310) were administered by NSW Health and 71.8 per cent (12,907,192) in other settings, such as GPs, pharmacists and aged care.
Vaccine providers, including GPs and pharmacists, will continue to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to the local communities in these areas and staff from the vaccination clinics will transition back to clinical duties.
Laverty drive-through clinics will also continue to serve the communities around the New England area but a spokesperson said as demand for testing declined, they too would likely close some of their drive-through clinics later in the year.
READ MORE:
The HNEH spokesperson said NSW Health had contingency plans in place if rapid up-scaling was required to accommodate an additional booster dose or a new vaccine for a new variant of concern.
"We would also like to continue to encourage the public to keep coming forward for their vaccinations to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community against COVID-19," they said.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, including winter booster doses, can be made via the Federal Government's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder.
And to find out the latest information about the COVID-19 Vaccination Program in NSW, visit the NSW Government website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.