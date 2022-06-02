The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

COVID-19 vaccination hubs close at Moree, Armidale hospitals

By Newsroom
Updated June 2 2022 - 9:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JABBED: The Moree Vaccination Hub held its last clinic on Wednesday. Photo: Moree District Health Service via Facebook

Local vaccination clinics are closing at the region's hospitals with state-run COVID hubs ceasing over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.