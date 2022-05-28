Wildlife Matters || Microbats seeking shelter in winter

She was a quiet little bat, but a very messy eater, and each night after dinner she'd lie on her back in my hand while I cleaned her. I'd admire her lovely big belly full of food and tell her what a good girl she was for eating so much. In a little over a week she had put on weight and was looking better so it was decided that she could be released once the weather cleared up (microbats should be released on clear nights with no rain or strong wind). Until then I kept feeding her, thrilled with the weight she continued to put on.