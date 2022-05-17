A busy weekend in Armidale kicked off with the return of the Archibald prize exhibition to Armidale after a seven year hiatus.
On Friday May 12 the exhibit opened along with 'Interconnected' the first museum exhibition in Australia curated by international contemporary art magazine Beautiful Bizarre cofounder and editor-in-chief Danijela Krha Purssey, and a body of work by local academic and photographer, Glenn Porter (whose day job is Associate Professor in Criminology at the University of New England).
Hundreds turned up for glass of wine and a leisurely look at the feast of artwork on display which is on show at the New England Regional Art Museum until June 26.
Meanwhile in Sydney on Friday May 12, the Sydney-based painter of Dhungatti heritage, Blak Douglas, won the 2022 Archibald Art Prize for his portrait of Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens during the Lismore floods.
Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.
