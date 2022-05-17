The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Photos

New England Regional Art Museum opens Beautiful Bizarre exhibition with Archibald Prize 2021

Vanessa Arundale
By Vanessa Arundale
Updated May 17 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A busy weekend in Armidale kicked off with the return of the Archibald prize exhibition to Armidale after a seven year hiatus.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Arundale

Vanessa Arundale

Senior Journalist Northern Tablelands and North West

Everyone has a story to tell and I like to help them do it.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.