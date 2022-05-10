For a couple of Guyra young guns, the opportunity to play rugby league on the big stage has been an unforgettable experience.
Kasey Gaukroger and Tori Brazier have spent the last two seasons in the Newcastle Knights' under 19 Tarsha Gale Cup squad which culminated on April 30 with a grand final finish.
The Tarsha Gale Cup is run by New South Wales Rugby League and is the junior competition to the premier Harvey Norman Women's Premiership.
After two seasons as part of the elite squad, both girls agreed they grew as players and representatives of the sport.
"I feel like my confidence and knowledge has definitely developed from last year, and even more my love for the game," Gaukroger said.
"This season I grew a strong bond with all the girls, and coaching staff which made the season very enjoyable and memorable."
Brazier labelled the 2022 season "the best I've had so far" after shifting from the centres to the second row, a change which she "loved."
"This season I really developed and grew a lot as a player but also as a person," she said.
"As a person my mentality towards the game shifted a lot - I became more confident on the field and this season it felt like I really belonged down here with the Knights squad. I never second guessed my ability and I had a lot more support this season. This season I feel like I have found where I truly belong
"As a player, my role in the team changed compared to last season.
"This shift enabled me to move infield more and be more involved in the game. I was able to make more tackles and make a lot more runs each game. Over every game this season I became a better player"
The duo lined up in the Knights' starting side on NSWRL's junior representative grand final day on April 30 at Parramatta's Commbank Stadium.
Gaukroger started on the wing with Brazier in the second row against the Sydney Roosters Indigenous Academy.
They were beaten 12-10 in the decider but both girls relished the opportunity to play.
"Making grand final was definitely the highlight of the two seasons with the knights as grand finals don't always come around often," Gaukroger said.
"It made all the hard work worth while."
Brazier added they were driven to succeed after missing out on the big dance in their first season.
"To make the grand final was a massive dream come true for me," she said.
"Last year we fell short in the semi final and I didn't want to feel that hurt again this year.
"The week leading up to the grand final was so surreal.
"As a team we embraced every challenge thrown at us and we left it all out on the field."
Their time in the under 19s may be over but the pair plan on continuing their football careers in Newcastle.
Gaukroger is playing rugby league with Newcastle Central and rugby union with Merewether Carlton.
Brazier is hoping to step up into the open's Harvey Norman Women's Premiership with the Knights but in the meantime is playing league for Lakes United.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
