THE CREAM OF THE CROP: Some of Armidale's esteemed Order of Australia recipients Sue Metcalfe OAM, Dr John Atchison OAM, Ruth Blanch OAM, Laurie Pulley OAM, Helen Garske OAM, Maria Hitchcock OAM, the late Thelma McCarthy AM, Prof. Ross Thomas AM, Margaret Kennedy OAM, Dr Wal Whalley AM, Max Browning OAM at the unveiling of the Honour Board on March 22. Picture: supplied.