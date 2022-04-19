The Armidale Express
For better or worse: Barnaby Joyce commits to staying on as Nationals leader regardless of election result

Cody Tsaousis
April 19 2022 - 7:30pm
GOING AGAIN: Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said if given the opportunity he would love to stay on the frontbench for the Coalition following the party. Picture: Andrew Messenger

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Member for New England Barnaby Joyce has said he will stay on as Nationals leader regardless of the election result, so long as the party wants him to.

