The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Armidale retail workers call for wage increase amid rising cost of living

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated April 17 2022 - 8:08pm, first published 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PAY RISE: The union claims retail workers have had an incredibly stressful couple of years and deserve a wage increase, especially as the cost of living rises. Photo: file

ANOTHER sector of the workforce in the New England has grown fed up with the rising cost of living, and is demanding a pay increase to help battle inflation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.