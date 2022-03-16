latest-news, 155 Herbert Park Road Armidale, farmhouse, armidale

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: 155 Herbert Park Road, Armidale 7 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars PRICE: AUCTION Occupying a 17-acre holding, this beautifully renovated and restored farmhouse is one of a kind. Integrating perfectly into its rural setting and presenting a picturesque yet unobtrusive facade, you won't believe what lies beyond the front patio. It features light and bright interiors where both rustic and contemporary styles merge. Spread out over two expansive and self-contained levels, there is more than enough room for families and guests alike, with the potential for dual living. AGENCY: Laing+Simmons AGENT: Lachie Sewell CONTACT: 0421 448 991 INSPECT: By Appointment The lower-level has a huge living area, large kitchen and dining room with Caesarstone benchtops, four generous bedrooms that adjoin a study/games room, travertine marble bathroom and an atrium with views over the New England landscape. Upstairs has both internal and external access. A spacious living area and kitchenette, three bedrooms with built-in robes and bathroom provides substantial extra accommodation for family or a rental.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/70110d88-5bbf-4dfd-a9a1-61a8f25c369e.jpg/r0_201_3960_2438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg