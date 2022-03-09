latest-news, 40 Braund Street, Armidale NSW 2350, south hill armidale

Property of the week: 40 Braund Street, Armidale 4 beds | 3 baths | 6 cars PRICE: $900,000 to $990,000 Peaceful living beckons in South Hill with this four bedroom property. This single level home perfectly blends traditional interiors with easy-living and entertaining. Featuring spacious, open plan living, dining and a country style kitchen with gas cooking which is all warmed by a wood fireplace and underfloor heating. Each of the four bedrooms present with built-in robes, two bedrooms with their own ensuites while a convenient three-way bathroom services the rest of the home. An undercover entertainment area fringes the home, ideal for weekend gatherings or alfresco meals with the family. Established gardens provide shade and seclusion and are the perfect backdrop to this well maintained home. Situated on 8,620m2, this beautiful block boasts subdivision potential. Two triple car garages completes this picture of idyllic country living. AGENCY: Professionals Armidale AGENT: Harry Williams CONTACT: 0481 793 488 INPSECT: By Appointment

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/d2f12c8a-93d3-4a67-a2ea-9952d77b539d.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg