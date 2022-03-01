newsletters, editors-pick-list,

ANAIWAN people have a place to call their own without red tape, bureaucracy or strings attached. In just six weeks, the Newara Aboriginal Corporation raised more than $370,000 to buy a nearly 600-acre block in Anaiwan high-country at Boorolong. It's the first step in undoing the damage colonisation has done to culture, language and tradition, Newara Aboriginal Corporation researcher Callum Clayton-Dixon said. "It goes to the heart of those key unresolved issues; reparations, self-determination and land justice," he said. "Land justice is the obvious one, getting land back into Anaiwan hands, we have self-determination with full autonomy over that land and the people that have donated have seen that as reparations or rent paid. "It addresses those issues in a meaningful, substantial way." Read also: In one day alone the group raised almost $100,000. Now, they'll have some extra cash to be able to start essential track upgrades and basic amenities for use while practicing cultural traditions on country. Mr Clayton-Dixon said it represents the largest portion of Anaiwan country owned by Anaiwan people. "We're really trying to take an alternate route to slogging away at the land claims system in NSW under the [Aboriginal] Land Rights Act or with native title claims that can take years and deliver little aside from community division," he said. "It's going to be amazing, I don't think it's quite sunk in yet - I can't wait for us to be able to actively use that country and relate with that country and take men's groups, women's groups and children to learn language on country, story and song and dance on country that we actually can call our own." He said the donations have helped address past wrongs in a way that's tangible. "The money we raised and the block are not the be all and end all, it's all the relationships and connections built on the way that continue to be built," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/4893496c-cd3a-4f75-93b6-c91f65bff6c8.jpeg/r0_148_2016_1287_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg