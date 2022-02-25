SES rescue motorist from floodwaters west of Wauchope; minor flood warning issued for the Hastings River
One person has been rescued from floodwater near Wauchope as rivers continue to flow steadily due to the recent deluge of rain.
Around 11pm last night (Thursday, February 24), the Wauchope SES Unit was called to a flood rescue in Hollisdale where a vehicle had been washed off a causeway.
Crews responded and on arrival observed the person being assisted to safety by officers from the Mid North Coast Police District.
Fire and Rescue NSW Station 492 Wauchope, Beechwood Rural Fire Brigade, Hollisdale Rural Fire Brigade and NSW SES Port Macquarie Unit also responded to the incident.
The NSW SES is reminding people to never walk, ride or drive through floodwater.
A minor flood warning remains in place for the Hastings River. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has recorded minor flooding occuring at Kindee and Wauchope, however river levels did peak on Friday morning.
The main flood peak along the Hastings River is now at Wauchope, where minor flooding is occurring.
The Hastings River at Kindee Bridge peaked at 4.88 metres around 7.30am Friday and is currently at 4.86 metres and falling, with minor flooding.
The Hastings River at Wauchope peaked at 2.54 metres around 10am Friday, with minor flooding.
Flood Safety Advice:
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
- Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.
- Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.
- Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.
- Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark armidaleexpress.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters here
- Follow us on Twitter: @ArmidaleExpress
- Follow us on Instagram @armidale.express
- Follow us on Google News Showcase